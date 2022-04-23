The Seattle Mariners have traded for outfielder Stuart Fairchild, acquiring him Saturday from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations.

Fairchild, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017. He made his major-league debut last year for Arizona, batting .133 in 17 plate appearances over 12 games.

In other roster moves, Arizona recalled right-hander Corbin Martin from Triple-A and placed right-hander Sean Poppen (right-shoulder inflammation) on the 10-day injured list.

Martin, 26, is 0-0 in two appearances this season, surrendering two earned runs over six innings. Poppen, 28, is 1-0 this season, surrendering one run (earned) in in six innings over five appearances.

The Mariners designated infielder Kevin Padlo, who has 15 plate appearances, all in 2021, for assignment.

--Field Level Media

