Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France, the team's most productive hitter, is headed to the 10-day injured list.

He told MLB.com he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left elbow/forearm, sustained when Sheldon Neuse of the Oakland Athletics collided with France's glove on Thursday, bending the infielder's arm.

France said he was optimistic that he won't be out long.

The 27-year-old leads the Mariners with 45 RBIs and has a team-best .316 average. He has 10 home runs and 14 doubles in 70 games.

