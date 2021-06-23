Marietta native Emily Sonnett will make her Olympic debut as the U.S. women's soccer team's roster was set for the Tokyo Olympics.
Sonnett will be one of six defenders on a roster headlined by veterans Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe headline the experienced 18-player roster for the Tokyo Summer Games.
The 27-year-old Sonnett, who played her high school soccer at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell before a standout college career at Virginia, was an alternate for the U.S. team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Sonnett, who plays professionally for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL, has been on the senior national team since 2015. She made one appearance for the 2019 Women's World Cup championship team in France.
Lloyd and Tobin Heath are headed to the Olympics for the fourth time, while Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Becky Sauerbrunn and Kelley O'Hara are set to become three-time Olympians.
Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz, Christen Press and Alyssa Naeher are on the squad for the second time. The first-time Olympians on the roster are Sonnett, Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Samantha Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Adrianna Franch and Kristie Mewis.
Four alternates will also travel to Tokyo: Lynn Williams, Catarina Macario, Casey Krueger and Kennesaw native Jane Campbell.
Campbell, who plays for the NWSL's Houston Dash, will suit up in case one of the team's two lead goalkeepers -- French and Naeher -- are injured. The 26-year-old, who graduated the Darlington School in Rome and trained with its soccer academy, played collegiately at Stanford.
Seventeen of the players were part of the 2019 squad that won the Women's World Cup. The U.S. is looking to become the first women's team to win a gold medal immediately after winning the World Cup.
"It's been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and half in trainings, in their club matches and in international games and we're confident that we've selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan," USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement.
Lloyd, 39, will also become America's oldest women's soccer Olympian ever. She scored the winning goals for the Stars and Stripes at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
Team USA opens group-stage action against Sweden on July 21, followed by matches with New Zealand (July 24) and Australia (July 27). The Americans will play Mexico in for a pair of send-off games in East Hartford, Connecticut, on July 1 and July 5 before leaving for Japan.
