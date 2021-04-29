Maria Fassi says she is recovering at home in Mexico following knee surgery.
"Gutted to share with you guys that after a few weeks of playing with pain on my left knee we discovered a tear," Fassi wrote Wednesday on Instagram. "My team and I decided it was best to go ahead with a minor surgery and step away for a minute to make sure I give it the proper time to rehab and recover. I am out of surgery and the knee is doing great. I look forward to getting back out there with all of the girls soon!"
Fassi, 23, made her first cut of the 2021 season and finished in a tie for 50th place at last week's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles. She opened with a 3-under 68.
Fassi starred collegiately at Arkansas, winning a NCAA Division I individual championship in 2019. She joined the LPGA Tour that same year.
--Field Level Media
