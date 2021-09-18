Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run home run, Marcus Semien hit a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Bo Bichette added three singles and two RBIs for the Blue Jays (83-65), who gained a split after two games of the three-game series. Toronto is in position of the American League's second wild-card spot by a half-game over the New York Yankees.
The Blue Jays had lost their previous eight games against the Twins at the Rogers Centre dating to 2017.
Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run for the Twins (65-84).
Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz (13-7) allowed two runs, three hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings.
Twins rookie right-hander Bailey Ober (2-3) allowed four runs, four hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings.
Jorge Polanco walked with one out in the first inning and Donaldson, a former Blue Jay, followed with his 24th home run of the season and his second of the series.
Ober did not allow a hit until Semien led off the four-run fourth inning with his career-best 40th home run of the season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed with a walk, Bichette singled and Hernandez hit his 28th home run of the season.
Ralph Garza Jr. replaced Ober in the fifth and pitched around two singles.
Matz retired 11 batters in a row until Donaldson walked with two out in the sixth. Miguel Sano followed with a single to put runners at the corners and Trevor Richards came in to finish the inning.
Tim Mayza pitched a perfect seventh for Toronto.
Jovani Moran loaded the bases with walks in the bottom of the seventh and was replaced by Kyle Barraclough, who allowed Bichette's two-run single.
Adam Cimber replaced Mayza with one out in the eighth inning and worked around a single.
Jordan Romano pitched around a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.
Toronto put right-hander Joakim Soria on the family medical emergency list and recalled right-hander Anthony Castro from Triple-A Buffalo.
Nick Gordon started at shortstop for the Twins and was 1-for-3. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons is unavailable for the series because of visa issues.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.