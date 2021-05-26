MLB: Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna said he would miss six weeks after dislocating two of his fingers on a slide in Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox.

 USA Today Sports - David Butler II

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna said on social media Wednesday that he will need six weeks to recover from an injury he sustained to his fingers in Tuesday night’s game.

Ozuna, 30, dislocated his left ring and middle fingers when sliding into third base during the Braves’ win at the Boston Red Sox.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game that the team was sending Ozuna back to Atlanta so its hand specialist could give the injury a look.

Prior to the injury Tuesday, Ozuna had played in all 48 of Atlanta’s games this season. In his second season with the Braves and his ninth in the majors, Ozuna owns a .213 batting average with seven home runs, 26 RBIs and 21 runs.

Ozuna finished sixth in National League MVP voting in 2020 and is a two-time All-Star.

