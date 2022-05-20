May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, center, celebrates with teammates after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with teammates after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) high fives second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) high fives center fielder Adam Duvall (14) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler, right, celebrates with first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez (7) reacts from second base after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a base hit during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) throws to first base to retire Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (not pictured) during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, left, talks to Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers, right, during a mount visit during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) scores after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (not pictured) during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) circles the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) watches from home plate after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) watches from the field during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) scores after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) looks on from inside the dugout prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) circles the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits an RBI single during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) circles the bases after hitting a double during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) watches his home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna homered for the third straight game -- one of three home runs hit by the visiting Braves en route to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins to open a three-game set on Friday.
Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud added solo home runs for the Braves, who have 50 for the season. Ozuna went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to seven games, during which he is batting .310 (9-for-29).
Atlanta's Charlie Morton (3-3) turned in his third consecutive solid outing. Morton, making his 300th career start, pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
Collin McHugh (2/3 inning), Spencer Strider (one inning) and A.J. Minter (one inning) each followed with a scoreless appearance. Will Smith worked around a leadoff hit batsman in the ninth inning to earn his second save.
Miami starter Trevor Rogers (2-5) was knocked out after four innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts. His career record against Atlanta dropped to 0-5.
Louis Head (three innings), Dylan Floro (one inning) and Daniel Okert (one inning) held the Braves scoreless and limited them to one hit over the final five innings.
Atlanta scored three times in the first inning. Ozzie Albies drove in the first run with a single and Ozuna followed with a two-run homer to left, his eighth. It was the first home run all season by an Atlanta batter in the No. 5 spot in the lineup.
Swanson hit a solo homer in the second inning, his fifth.
Miami cut the lead to 4-1 in the second on an RBI single from Bryan De La Cruz, but the Braves got the run back in the third on d'Arnaud's solo homer, his fourth.
Miami's Jorge Soler, who had missed the previous three games with a sore back, hit a 413-foot two-run shot, his eighth, to make it a 5-3 game in the sixth. The Marlins had runners at second and third but reliever Collin McHugh stranded both.
Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to 27 games with a leadoff double.
