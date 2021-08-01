Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury informed the Chicago Blackhawks that he will play in 2021-22.
Chicago acquired the 36-year-old veteran from the Vegas Golden Knights in a trade on Tuesday, but he reportedly was concerned about uprooting his family and mulled retiring instead of playing the final season of his contract.
On Sunday, the Blackhawks shared a brief video of Fleury on Twitter.
"Hey Chicago, it's Marc. Just want to let you know I'm in. Let's get to work," Fleury says in the clip.
Fleury won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2020-21 and was a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is due to earn $7 million in 2021-22.
Fleury went 26-10-0 with six shutouts to go along with a 1.98 goals-against average and a career-high .928 save percentage in 36 games this past season.
Fleury has posted a 492-276-2-80 record with 67 shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 883 career games. His win total ranks third all time, trailing only Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.