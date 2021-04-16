Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman has been fined $5,000 for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
The incident occurred with 1:44 remaining in the third period of the Maple Leafs' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday. Hyman was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking.
Hyman, 28, has recorded 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) and 28 penalty minutes in 42 games this season.
