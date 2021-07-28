The Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday signed unrestricted free agent goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year contract worth $11.4 million.

Mrazek is expected to battle Jack Campbell for the starting role in Toronto.

Mrazek, 29, posted a 6-2-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 12 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He owns a 128-96-31 record with 24 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .923 save percentage in 275 career games with the Detroit Red Wings (2012-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018) and Hurricanes (2018-21).

--Field Level Media

