The Toronto Maple Leafs signed free-agent forward Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract worth $5 million.
Ritchie, 25, had 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular-season games and added four points (one goal, three assists) in 11 playoff games with the Boston Bruins last season.
The Anaheim Ducks selected Ritchie with the 10th pick of the 2014 NHL Draft. In 350 career games with the Ducks (2015-20) and the Bruins, Ritchie has 137 points (59 goals, 78 assists).
The Orangeville, Ontario, native also has recorded nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 playoff games. Ritchie won a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship.
