The Toronto Maple Leafs signed free-agent forward Ondrej Kase to a one-year deal Friday worth $1.25 million.
Kase last played for one of Toronto's Original Six rivals, the Boston Bruins, but only saw the ice for nine games across his 1 1/2 seasons there due to concussions.
Originally a restricted free agent, Kase hit the open market Wednesday because the Bruins did not make him a qualifying offer.
The 25-year-old from the Czech Republic, a former seventh-round pick by Anaheim in 2014, began his career with the Ducks in 2016-17 and has recorded 96 points (43 goals, 53 assists) in 198 career games in five seasons between Anaheim and Boston.
