Defensemen Jordie Benn and Victor Mete agreed to one-year, $750,000 contracts with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Benn, who turns 35 this month, will skate with his sixth NHL team. He spent last season with the Minnesota Wild, contributing one goal and seven assists in 39 games.
Benn has also played for the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.
Mete, 24, joins his third different Canadian team. A fourth-round draft pick by Montreal in 2016, Mete has split his five-year career between the Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators.
In 37 appearances for the Senators last season, Mete had seven assists.
