The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenseman Brennan Menell to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday.
The deal carries an NHL salary of $750,000 for 2021-22.
Menell, 24, was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, with the Wild receiving a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2022.
He skated in five NHL games for the Wild in 2019-20 and spent last season with Dinamo Minsk in the Kontinental Hockey League, tallying 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 47 games.
