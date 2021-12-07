Sorry, an error occurred.
The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Mitch Marner and defenseman Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve Tuesday.
Marner, 24, suffered an undisclosed injury when he collided with defenseman Jake Muzzin during a practice drill last Friday.
He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 24 games this season. The 2015 first-round pick (fourth overall) has 379 points (109 goals, 270 assists) in 379 career games with the Maple Leafs.
Sandin, 21, is expected to miss two to three weeks after a knee-on-knee hit from Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk in a 6-3 loss to the Jets on Sunday. Pionk since has been suspended for two games.
Sandin has eight assists in 25 games this season. The 2018 first-round pick has one goal and 19 assists in 62 career games with Toronto.
The Maple Leafs recalled defensemen Alex Biega and Kristians Rubins and forward Alex Steeves from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.
--Field Level Media
