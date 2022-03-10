Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will be sidelined a minimum of two weeks because of a rib injury, the team announced on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs reached out to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren on an emergency basis.

Campbell, 30, made 26 saves while playing in all 60 minutes of the Maple Leafs' 6-4 victory over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

He owns a 24-9-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 40 games (39 starts) this season.

Kallgren, 25, is 15-8-1 with a 3.02 GAA and .904 save percentage in 26 games this season with the Marlies.

--Field Level Media

