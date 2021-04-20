Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman will miss at least the next two weeks as he recovers from a sprained MCL in his knee.
Hyman injured the knee in a collision with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler in a 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday.
Edler was suspended for two games on Monday for the hit, which drew a major penalty and a game misconduct. The teams meet again on Tuesday night.
Hyman has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Maple Leafs (28-12-5) this season. He trails only Auston Matthews (33) for the team's goal-scoring lead.
"Massive. He does a lot for us," said fellow Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner. "He can play really anywhere in the lineup. Power play, penalty kill, 6-on-5, 5-on-6. So he's a big part of our team."
The Maple Leafs lead the North Division by four points but have lost their last four games (0-2-2). Toronto has seven of its remaining 11 games on the road.
"Of course we'll miss him, but other people will step up and that in itself will make us a stronger group here down the stretch," said Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.