Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson will miss at least four weeks due to a knee injury sustained in his NHL regular-season debut.
The injury occurred Saturday in the first period of the Leafs' 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.
Robertson, 19, was the No. 53 overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft by Toronto. He made his NHL debut in August in the Stanley Cup qualifiers to conclude the 2019-20 season and played in four games. He scored a goal in the 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 3.
The Maple Leafs are scheduled to host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.
