The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting $2,000 on Thursday for diving/embellishment.

Under NHL Rule 64, fines for that infraction are assessed on a graduated scale.

Bunting, 26, received a warning for his first diving violation on Nov. 16, 2021, against the Nashville Predators.

His second incident, which triggered the fine, occurred at 12:42 of the second period in Toronto's 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 17.

Third and fourth offenses would result in fines of $3,000 and $4,000, respectively. Starting with a fifth infraction, the offending player's head coach also receives a fine.

Bunting has 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) through 50 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.