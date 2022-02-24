The NHL fined Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting $2,000 on Thursday for diving/embellishment.
Under NHL Rule 64, fines for that infraction are assessed on a graduated scale.
Bunting, 26, received a warning for his first diving violation on Nov. 16, 2021, against the Nashville Predators.
His second incident, which triggered the fine, occurred at 12:42 of the second period in Toronto's 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 17.
Third and fourth offenses would result in fines of $3,000 and $4,000, respectively. Starting with a fifth infraction, the offending player's head coach also receives a fine.
Bunting has 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) through 50 games this season, his first with the Maple Leafs.
--Field Level Media
