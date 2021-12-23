Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly and a staff member entered COVID-19 protocols Thursday.

The team now has eight players, three coaches and four members of the support staff in isolation.

Toronto has been idle since Dec. 14 and is scheduled to resume play on Monday at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Rielly, 27, has 26 points (four goals, team-high 22 assists) in 30 games this season.

The others on the list for Toronto include captain John Tavares and head coach Sheldon Keefe.

--Field Level Media

