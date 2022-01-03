Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and an assistant coach were held out of practice Monday after their rapid COVID-19 tests came back positive.

Matthews and coach Dean Chynoweth are awaiting results of a PCR test, SportsNet reported. The team said both were held out "for precautionary reasons."

The Maple Leafs had a COVID outbreak that saw 14 players and seven staffers placed in the protocol. All but blueliner Timothy Liljegren have returned to action.

Matthews, 24, leads the Leafs in goals with 20 and shares the points lead (33) with John Tavares and William Nylander.

Toronto is scheduled to host Edmonton on Wednesday. The Leafs defeated Ottawa 6-0 on Saturday after suffering six straight postponements.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.