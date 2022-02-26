Mitch Marner had his first career four-goal game to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 10-7 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in a wild offensive game.
Marner also picked up two assists in the first game since 2011 to feature 17 goals combined.
Lucas Raymond had two goals and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit.
After Toronto held a 7-2 lead going into the third, Detroit mounted a furious comeback, scoring four goals in the first 5:21 of the third to make it 7-6 Maple Leafs.
Toronto briefly quelled the rally with 12:56 remaining on a goal by Ilya Mikheyev, but Detroit made it 8-7 with 12:15 left in the game on a goal by Raymond.
However, Toronto's Ondrej Kase scored a backbreaking short-handed goal with 9:27 remaining to make it 9-7 Maple Leafs.
Marner then added his fourth goal of the game with 4:19 remaining to give Toronto a 10-7 lead.
Toronto jumped on Detroit from the start, taking a 2-0 lead 6:18 into the game.
First, William Nylander fired a shot from the right face-off circle underneath the crossbar to make it 1-0 Toronto with 16:08 remaining in the first period.
Michael Bunting then took a neat backhand pass from Justin Holl behind the net and shoved the puck with his backhand into the goal with 13:42 remaining in the first to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.
With 9:27 left in the first, Detroit cut Toronto's lead to 2-1 when Raymond scored on a shot in-between the face-off circles.
But Toronto answered just 33 seconds later, taking a 3-1 lead when David Kampf tipped home a point shot by Mikheyev.
Toronto continued its offensive onslaught in the second, taking a 4-1 lead just 33 seconds into the period on a goal by Marner, who fired an innocent looking shot from the right face-off circle that hit the skate of Detroit defenseman Carter Rowney and went in.
Marner then scored two more goals, one with 15:47 remaining in the second and another with 10:41 to go in the second, to complete a natural hat trick and give Toronto a 6-1 lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.