Manu Ginobili is returning to the San Antonio Spurs as a special advisor to basketball operations.
The Spurs announced the move and ESPN reported Ginobili will focus on the on-and-off court development of the younger players on the roster.
In 16 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in 2018, Ginobili captured four NBA championships (2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) while posting a career winning percentage of .721 (762-295). His No. 20 jersey was retired by the team in March 28, 2019.
Selected by San Antonio with the 57th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft, Ginobili appeared in 1,057 career games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.32 steals in 25.4 minutes. He is the Spurs all-time leader in 3-pointers made (1,495) and steals (1,392).
Ginobili is credited with introducing the Eurostep to the NBA and won an Olympic gold medal in 2004 and a bronze in 2008, representing Argentina.
--Field Level Media
