Malik Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Louisville to an 86-60 home win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.
Matt Cross and El Ellis each scored 13 points and Mason Faulkner added 12 points for Louisville (7-3), which bounced back from a home loss to DePaul on Saturday.
The 86 points was a season-high for Louisville, which shot 51.7 percent from the field overall (30 of 58) and 35 percent from 3-point range (7 of 20).
The Cardinals also held a 40-33 rebounding advantage and forced 16 turnovers.
Keon Clergeot led all scorers with 21 points and Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points in defeat for Southeastern Louisiana (4-7), which dropped its second straight.
The Lions shot just 6 of 33 from 3-point range.
Ahead 42-31 at halftime, Louisville opened up the second half in strong fashion, going on a 10-0 run to take a 21-point lead with 16:47 remaining in the game.
The Lions managed to pull within 54-36 with 15:48 left, but Louisville stretched its lead further from there.
The Cardinals used an 8-1 run with two Ellis 3-pointers to take a 62-37 lead with 12:49 remaining. They were on cruise control from that point on.
Louisville grew its lead to 30 points at 69-39 with 8:52 left, and ultimately built its lead to as many as 35 points at 78-43 with 6:21 remaining.
Southeastern Louisiana held an early 10-8 lead, but it was all Louisville in the first half after that.
The Cardinals went on an 8-0 run to take a 16-10 lead. Then, holding a 20-15 lead, Louisville had a 10-2 stretch to take a 30-17 lead with 4:32 remaining in the half.
The Cardinals ended up leading by as many as 16 points in the first half before Southeastern Louisiana later cut its deficit to 40-31 with 22 seconds remaining until halftime.
--Field Level Media
