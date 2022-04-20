A bill to legalize sports wagering in Maine is headed to the governor's desk.

The state Senate passed the bill by a 23-11 vote Tuesday after the House approved it in an 81-53 vote last week.

Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a sports betting bill two years ago, but this version appears to have her support based on certain concessions.

With the current bill, the Maliseet, Penobscot and Passamaquoddy tribes would control mobile/online wagering.

Retail sportsbooks would be permitted at commercial casinos including Oxford Casino Hotel and The Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In