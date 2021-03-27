The Orlando Magic announced Saturday they have waived point guard Jeff Teague, whom they acquired in a trade with the Boston Celtics earlier this week.
Orlando received Teague and two future second-round draft picks from the Celtics for Evan Fournier on Thursday. However, the Magic said after the trade was finalized that Teague would not be a part of their team, as Orlando chose to receive a $17 million trade exception instead.
Teague, 32, averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists in 34 games for the Celtics this season.
In 13 NBA seasons -- eight with Atlanta, three with Minnesota and one each with Indiana and Boston -- Teague averaged 12.3 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 805 games (598 starts).
--Field Level Media
