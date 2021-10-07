Sorry, an error occurred.
The Orlando Magic signed free agent center Jeremiah Tilmon on Thursday. Terms were not disclosed.
The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Tilmon was undrafted out of Missouri, where he averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 24 games (23 starts) as a senior last season.
Tilmon played in one game for Orlando during the 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and recorded three points and three rebounds.
The Magic also waived center Jon Teske, who signed as a free agent on Sept. 8. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in two preseason games.
Orlando opens the 2021-22 regular season on Oct. 20 at San Antonio.
--Field Level Media
