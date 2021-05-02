Forward Ignas Brazdeikis signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic, the team announced Sunday.
He has played in four games with the New York Knicks and one with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, totaling two points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.
Brazdeikis, 22, was a second-round pick out of Michigan in the 2019 NBA Draft. He appeared in nine games as a 2019-20 rookie, averaging 1.9 points and 5.9 minutes for New York.
Orlando (20-44) is in 14th place and out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining.
--Field Level Media
