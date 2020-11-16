Two days before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic signed their first-round pick from 2019.
The team announced the signing Monday of 6-foot-8 forward Chuma Okeke from Auburn, selected 16th overall. Terms were not disclosed.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chuma to the team," president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in a news release. "He's demonstrated all of the characteristics that we had seen in him when we drafted him and we look forward to him starting his career with us."
Okeke started 38 games as a sophomore at Auburn in 2018-19, averaging 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds. He tore his left ACL during the 2019 NCAA Tournament as the Tigers ultimately reached the Final Four.
Okeke sat out the 2019-20 season to rehab the knee injury.
--Field Level Media
