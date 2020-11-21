Veteran guard Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to re-sign with the Orlando Magic on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The 29-year-old enjoyed a solid season off the bench with the Magic in 2019-20, averaging 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 45 games. He joined the Magic on a 10-day contract in March 2019 and earned a spot as a backcourt contributor.
In 360 career games (192 starts) with six teams, Carter-Williams has averaged 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. His most productive season came as a rookie with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14, when he averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 boards and 6.3 assists and was named the NBA's Rookie of the Year.
Carter-Williams' deal does not include a player or team option in the second season, The Athletic reported.
Orlando could feature Carter-Williams in a more prominent role this season, with longtime starter D.J. Augustin likely to go elsewhere.
--Field Level Media
