Orlando Magic rookie point guard Cole Anthony will be out until at least the All-Star break due to a fractured rib, the team announced Tuesday.
Anthony sustained the injury against the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 9. The initial diagnosis was an injured shoulder until a CT scan showed the fracture in a subsequent evaluation.
Anthony has seen ample playing time for Orlando since Markelle Fultz (knee) was lost for the season on Jan. 6.
The rookie out of North Carolina is averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists this year in 25 games.
