Orlando Magic guard Devin Cannady sustained an open fracture of his right ankle when he landed awkwardly while contesting a layup attempt by Indiana Pacers forward Edmond Sumner on Sunday, according to the team.
Cannady, 24, immediately screamed in pain and clutched at his leg after hitting the floor with 3:09 remaining in the first quarter. Cannady displayed a thumbs-up gesture as he was wheeled off the court on a stretcher.
The Magic said the injury will require surgery.
Cannady had just signed a two-way contract with the team on April 16. He entered Sunday's action averaging 4.9 points and 0.7 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.