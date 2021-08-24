Orlando Magic combo guard Michael Carter-Williams will miss the start of the 2021-22 NBA season after undergoing ankle surgery.
Carter-Williams, 29, had the procedure on Monday. The team gave no timetable for his return, saying it depends on his treatment and rehab.
Carter-Williams averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 31 games (25 starts) last season for Orlando. He averaged 25.8 minutes per game.
His career averages are 10.3 points, 4.4 boards and 4.4 assists in 391 games (217 starts) with six teams.
Carter-Williams was taken No. 11 overall in the 2013 draft by Philadelphia and was voted the 2013-14 NBA Rookie of the Year.
