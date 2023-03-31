Paolo Banchero had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Orlando Magic rallied for a 116-109 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Friday.
Markelle Fultz added 25 points and six rebounds and Franz Wagner chipped in 20 points for the Magic, who outscored the Wizards 31-13 in the fourth quarter.
Washington's Corey Kispert hit a career-high nine 3-pointers -- one shy of tying the franchise record -- in 14 attempts to finish with a career-best 27 points.
Washington (34-43), which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games, fell three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th -- and final -- Eastern Conference playoff spot with five games left.
The Bulls (37-40) defeated the Hornets 121-91 on Friday. The Magic (33-44) are four games behind Chicago.
Daniel Gafford finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Delon Wright chipped in 21 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards.
Trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter, the Magic took their first lead since it was 2-0 when Cole Anthony's 3-pointer made it 105-103 with 5:51 left.
Wagner's layup made it a four-point game with 5:06 left before Wright's layup pulled the Wizards to within 107-105 with 4:20 remaining.
But Fultz hit a jumper, Wagner added a dunk and Banchero hit a pair of free throws during a 6-0 run to put the game away.
Washington shot 41 of 105 (39 percent) from the field, including 17 of 50 (34 percent) from beyond the arc.
The Magic shot 44 of 88 (50 percent) from the field, including 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range.
The Wizards led by as many as 12 in the second quarter before the Magic pulled to within 63-60 at halftime.
Kispert scored 18 points by going 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes for Washington.
Orlando was led by Banchero and Fultz, who scored 17 first-half points apiece.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late. High 77F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.