Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford will return to the sidelines for Wednesday's home game against the Boston Celtics after clearing COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team said.
The 59-year-old Clifford tested positive for the virus on April 22 and again two days later, but he told ESPN he was asymptomatic. He has had both doses of the Moderna vaccine, the second one coming on the first day he tested positive.
A person isn't considered fully vaccinated until two weeks have passed since the second shot.
The Magic (20-44) have played five games without Clifford, posting a 2-3 record under interim coach Ty Corbin. Clifford won't coach on Monday night when the team plays the Pistons in Detroit.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.