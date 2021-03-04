Two Mid-American Conference games slated for Friday were canceled by the league on Thursday.
The MAC said the Miami (Ohio) at Akron and the Ohio at Bowling Green games were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. They won't be rescheduled.
The MAC postseason conference tournament is slated to begin March 11 at Cleveland.
Akron (14-7, 12-6 MAC) currently stands fourth in the conference standings. Ohio (13-7, 9-5) is fifth, Bowling Green (14-10, 10-8) is sixth and Miami (12-10, 9-8) is seventh.
Toledo (19-7, 14-4) won the regular-season title and will be the No. 1 seed for the MAC tourney.
--Field Level Media
