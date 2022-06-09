Minnesota Lynx center and seven-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles will be sidelined indefinitely with a cartilage injury in her right knee.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player is in her 15th and final season in the WNBA.

Fowles, 36, suffered the injury Tuesday against the New York Liberty, the team said Thursday in its announcement.

Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in 12 starts. She is currently leading the league in field goal percentage (64.1) and rebounds per game.

Fowles is a two-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP (2015, 2017).

Fowles has scored 6,181 points in her illustrious career, averaging 15.8 per game. She is a career 59.9 percent scorer.

Fowles was selected second overall by Chicago in the 2008 WNBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In