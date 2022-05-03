The Minnesota Lynx signed guard Odyssey Sims to a training camp contract and waived six players on Tuesday.

Sims played two seasons with the Lynx, earning WNBA All-Star honors in 2019 and helping the squad reach the WNBA semifinals in 2020.

Sims, 29, averaged 8.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 30 games (21 starts) last season with the Atlanta Dream.

She has averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 233 games (180 starts) with the Tulsa Shock/Dallas Wings (2014-16), Los Angeles Sparks (2017-18), Lynx and Dream.

The Lynx waived guards Layshia Clarendon, Crystal Dangerfield and Yvonne Turner, forwards Rennia Davis and Kayla Jones, and center Hanna Sjerven.

Clarendon was an All-Star in 2017 and Dangerfield was the 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Minnesota opens the season Friday on the road against the Seattle Storm.

--Field Level Media

