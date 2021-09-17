The Minnesota Lynx on Friday signed forward Jillian Alleyne for the remainder of the season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Alleyne, 27, originally joined the Lynx on a seven-day contract on Sept. 10.
She appeared in five games with Minnesota in 2019 and two games with the Washington Mystics earlier this season.
The playoff-bound Lynx (20-10) have two regular season games remaining. They play Friday night at Indiana and finish up Sunday at Washington.
--Field Level Media
