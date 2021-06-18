Minnesota Lynx guard Aerial Powers will be sidelined 8-10 weeks following thumb surgery on Friday morning.
Dr. Sanjeev Kakar at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., repaired a torn ulnar collateral ligament in her right thumb.
Powers, 27, was injured during Minnesota's 80-64 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 12.
She is averaging 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games (three starts) in her sixth WNBA season.
The No. 5 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in 2016, Powers has averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 108 career games for the Wings (2016-18), Washington Mystics (2018-20) and the Lynx.
--Field Level Media
