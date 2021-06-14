Luke McCaffrey is on his third school in three years after announcing his transfer to Rice on Monday.
McCaffrey took to social media to announce his decision after leaving Louisville last week.
McCaffrey, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, announced that he was leaving the Cornhuskers for Louisville in late February.
As a redshirt freshman in 2020, he played in seven games with two starts for Nebraska. He completed 48 of 76 passes for 466 yards with one touchdown and six interceptions and rushed 65 times for 364 yards and three TDs.
McCaffrey was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 and was rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Colorado by the 247Sports composite.
--Field Level Media
