Luka Doncic stalled a late Sacramento Kings rally with a 3-pointer to cap a game-high 23-point performance as the host Dallas Mavericks rebounded from an embarrassing loss at Denver two days earlier for a 105-99 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Doncic also found time for a game-high 10 assists and team-high-tying eight rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot 44.4 percent from the field after having been held to 29.5 percent in the 106-75 loss to the Nuggets on Friday.
Richaun Holmes recorded a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Kings, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.
After leading by as many as 15 in the first half and still up 12 with just 8:13 to play, the Mavericks found themselves in a one-possession game before Doncic nailed his first 3-pointer in six tries for a 95-89 lead with 4:03 to go.
The Kings got no closer than six after that, with Tim Hardaway Jr. saving four of his 16 points for the final 2:27.
The Mavericks led most of the way after exploding out of the gates to a 17-3 lead in the first 3:50. Dwight Powell, Hardaway and Maxi Kleber contributed a 3-pointer apiece to the early burst.
Dallas led by as many as 15 in the period before the Kings began chipping away. They got within 53-47 by halftime, then used six points by Harrison Barnes, including a dunk, to grab a brief advantage at 60-59 midway through the third period.
A 3-pointer by Buddy Hield with 4:53 remaining in the game allowed the Kings to hang within 92-89 before Dallas got the better of the finish.
Dorian Finney-Smith had 13 points, while Powell and Frank Ntilikina added 12 apiece for the Mavericks, who improved to 3-0 at home.
Despite Doncic's struggles from long range -- he wound up 1-for-7 -- Dallas outscored Sacramento 36-21 on 3-pointers.
Barnes finished with 15 points, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton 14 apiece, Tristan Thompson 13 and Hield 11 for the Kings, who had opened a four-game trip with wins at Phoenix and New Orleans.
