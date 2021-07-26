Luka Doncic put on a clinic Monday, scoring 48 points as Slovenia blew out Argentina 118-100 in a Group C opener for both men's basketball teams at the Tokyo Olympics.
Doncic's 48 points is tied for the second-most points ever scored in a men's basketball game at the Olympics. Oscar Schmidt scored 55 points for Brazil in a win over Spain in 1988.
Monday was Doncic's -- and Slovenia's -- first-ever Olympic men's basketball game.
Doncic scored 31 points in the first half and finished the game with 11 rebounds and five assists. He shot 18 of 29 and 6-for-14 from beyond the arc.
--Field Level Media
