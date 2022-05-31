Two-out errors in the sixth and ninth innings allowed runs to score as the Cincinnati Reds edged the host Boston Red Sox 2-1 in the opener of a two-game series on Tuesday night.
Joey Votto doubled twice in three at-bats, Matt Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a run and Albert Almora Jr. went 2-for-4 to lead the Reds, who have won five of their past six games.
In just his fifth start of the season, Luis Castillo (2-2) struck out 10 and allowed just one hit and three walks across six shutout innings.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Alex Verdugo's ground-ball single off the glove of first baseman Votto allowed Boston to cut its deficit in half. Enrique Hernandez had singled up the middle before Rafael Devers (2-for-4) doubled into the left-field corner to start the frame.
Tony Santillan secured his fourth save by striking out Trevor Story with Devers on third as the tying run.
Boston has lost back-to-back games.
A Devers single in Boston's second at-bat marked the lone baserunner for either team through 3 1/2 innings.
In the Red Sox's fourth, J.D. Martinez was stranded on second base after a walk and a passed ball.
Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr. and Hernandez began the sixth by drawing back-to-back walks, but Devers grounded into a double play and Castillo struck out Martinez swinging to keep Boston scoreless after six.
Red Sox starter Michael Wacha (3-1) began the game with four consecutive 1-2-3 innings before Votto began the fifth with a double off the top of the Boston bullpen wall that was inches from being a home run.
Wacha struck out three over 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball. He walked none, and the one run he yielded was unearned.
The Reds broke the scoreless tie in the sixth. Almora and Reynolds began the frame with back-to-back singles. Almora was then cut down at the plate on Aristides Aquino's fielder's-choice grounder to third, but a two-out throwing error by third baseman Devers allowed the first run to cross home.
Another error allowed the visitors to double their lead in the ninth. Alejo Lopez made it a 2-0 Reds lead after crossing the plate on a Reynolds single and subsequent throwing miscue by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.
