Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.