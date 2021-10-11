Sorry, an error occurred.
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, tied for the FBS lead with nine touchdown catches, is out for the rest of the season with an injury.
Tigers coach Ed Orgeron made the announcement Monday.
Boutte was hurt in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 42-21 loss to Kentucky after making an acrobatic 37-yard catch. It is reportedly an ankle injury.
Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards. His nine TDs lead the SEC and rank No. 1 in the country along with Jordan Addison of Pittsburgh and Jalen Cropper of Fresno State.
Boutte had 45 catches for 735 yards and five TDs as a freshman in 2020.
LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) hosts No. 20 Florida (4-2, 2-2) on Saturday. The Tigers have lost two consecutive games.
--Field Level Media
