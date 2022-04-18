LSU running back Corey Kiner announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Kiner ranked second on the Tigers with 324 rushing yards as a freshman last season.

"My time as a tiger has come to an end," he posted on Twitter. "I would like to start a new chapter in my life and explore my options to continue my career as a student-athlete elsewhere."

Kiner added two rushing touchdowns and caught two passes for 10 yards in 11 games in 2021.

The Cincinnati native was a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 10 RB prospect in the Class of 2021 by the 247 Sports composite.

--Field Level Media

