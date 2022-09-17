Jayden Daniels ran for a touchdown and passed for another, and host LSU outscored Mississippi State 21-0 in the fourth quarter of a 31-16 victory in the SEC opener for both teams Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Daniels completed 22 of 37 for 210 yards and rushed for 93 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers (2-1) their first lead early in the fourth quarter.
Will Rogers passed for just 214 yards (24 of 42) and one touchdown with one interception for the Bulldogs (2-1). Rogers entered the game leading the nation in completions per game (38.5), was second in passing touchdowns (nine) and third in passing yards (381.5).
MSU was clinging to a 16-10 lead late in the third quarter when Austin Williams fumbled while trying to make a fair catch on a punt and Slade Roy recovered for LSU at the Bulldogs 9.
Daniels ran for the go-ahead touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter.
Josh Williams ran 7 yards for a touchdown that increased the lead to 24-16 with 6:53 remaining.
Armoni Goodwin ran 47 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 31-16 with 4:50 left.
On its first possession of the third quarter, LSU drove to the MSU 18 before stalling and Damian Ramos kicked a 35-yard field goal to get the Tigers within 13-10.
The Bulldogs answered with a drive that reached the LSU 21 before Ben Raybon kicked a 45-yard field goal that extended the lead to 16-10.
On MSU's first possession, Jo'quavious Marks completed an 87-yard drive with a 37-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead that held up through the end of the first quarter.
Dillon Johnson's 35-yard run set up a 13-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Rara Thomas for a 13-0 lead with 2:14 left in the half.
Daniels had runs of 13, 15 and 20 yards on his way to throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jaray Jenkins with 46 seconds left. That left the Bulldogs with a 13-7 halftime lead.
