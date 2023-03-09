Freshman Shawn Phillips Jr.'s tiebreaking one-handed jam off a missed layup with 1:09 left lifted 14th-seeded LSU to a 72-67 victory over 11th-seeded Georgia in the first round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday in Nashville.
Phillips, who hadn't scored more than four points in a game this season and averaged less than a point per game, finished with a season-high 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers (14-18).
KJ Williams added 18 points and eight rebounds for LSU, which faces sixth-seeded Vanderbilt (18-13) in a second-round game on Thursday.
Trae Hannibal had his first career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Adam Miller finished with 10 points for the Tigers, who ended a three-game losing streak with just their second win in the past 19 games.
Georgia (16-16), which dropped its sixth straight game, was led by Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill, who had 13 points apiece.
Terry Roberts had 12 points and six rebounds, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Kario Oquendo each scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Trailing 48-38 with 15:53 left, Georgia gradually chipped away at the Tigers' lead and took a 59-57 advantage on Abdur-Rahim's two free throws with 4:16 to play.
After Williams' two free throws tied the game at 59 with 4:07 left, Justin Hill hit a pair of free throws to regain the lead for Georgia with 3:15 to go.
Miller gave LSU a 63-61 advantage with a four-point play with 3:02 left before Williams sank two more free throws to make it a four-point game with 2:19 remaining.
Roberts' 3-pointer trimmed the lead to 65-64 with 2:08 left, but Phillips' two free throws made it a three-point game with 1:45 left.
Hill' three-point play pulled the Bulldogs even at 67 with 1:33 remaining before Phillips' one-handed jam off Hannibal's missed lay-up gave the Tigers a 69-67 lead with 1:09 to go.
Phillips blocked Bridges' layup with 54 seconds left and Williams' jumper extended the lead to 71-67 with 22.7 seconds remaining.
After Georgia took an 11-10 lead on Roberts' 3-pointer with 12:04 left in the first half, the Tigers took over the game. LSU held the Bulldogs to just four field goals the rest of the half, enabling the Tigers to take a 42-30 halftime advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.