Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tari Eason scored 23 points and Xavier Pinson added 12 as LSU held off Mississippi State 69-65 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Darius Days added 10 points as the Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) overcame a poor start to the second half offensively.
Iverson Molinar scored 26 points, Tolu Smith added 15 and Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead MSU (14-10, 5-6), which lost for the fifth time in its last six games.
Molinar had a three-point play and made a 3-pointer to complete a 21-6 run to open the second half that pulled MSU into a 43-all tie.
LSU missed 11 of its first 12 shots and committed five turnovers though Days broke the tie by making two free throws.
Shakeel Moore's 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 48-45 lead before their offense went stagnant.
Pinson's layup ended a 7½-minute field-goal drought for the Tigers and his two free throws and Eason's 3-pointer gave them a 52-48 lead.
Smith answered with a layup, but Shareef O'Neal's tip-in, Eason's two free throws and a dunk and Eric Gaines' free throw increased LSU's lead to 59-50.
D.J. Jeffries' two free throws ended a 2½-minute scoring drought for MSU, but the Bulldogs missed a layup and turned the ball over on their next two possessions.
Eason's layup gave the Tigers a 61-52 lead before Molinar made two free throws and Smith made one.
Day's 3-pointer gave LSU a 64-57 lead with 1:49 left, but Pinson missed two free throws.
Molinar made two free throws, but Gaines broke away for a dunk and LSU added three free throws.
The Bulldogs scored the first seven points of the game before the Tigers scored the next 12.
Jeffries stopped the second run with a layup and added another to get MSU within one point.
Pinson had two baskets and an assist as LSU took a 20-11 lead.
The Bulldogs trimmed the lead to five on two free throws by Derek Fountain.
Eason made back-to-back 3-pointers and the Tigers closed with an 8-0 run to take a 37-22 halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.